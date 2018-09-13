UW College of Business Hosts “Startup Weekend Laramie” September 21st Through The 23rd

The University of Wyoming College of Business will host Startup Weekend Laramie, an event designed for anyone to try and develop a new business from scratch during a weekend program September 21st through the 23rd.

“Do you have an idea you would like to pursue or a problem you’d like to solve, but don’t know where to start or who to start with?” asks Steve Russell, UW College of Business Assistant Dean. “Startup Weekend Laramie gives attendees the chance to network, create and validate an idea.” The attendees will have the chance to receive feedback on these ideas.

Startup Weekend Laramie is a ticketed event open to the community and students. Events begin Friday, September 21st and continue through Sunday, September 23rd. Tickets cost $10 for students and $35 for non-students and can be purchased by clicking here. Meals will be provided. Tickets are available until Thursday, September 20th.

Teams will then create a prototype of the minimum viable product that fits the needs of a target customer and receive feedback from experienced entrepreneurs.

“Ideas pitched during the weekend should be ones that have not previously been worked on,” Russell says.

Startup Weekend will begin Friday, September 21, at 5 p.m. in the UW College of Business atrium. The event will begin with dinner and networking, followed by speakers, pitches and voting. By the end of Friday participants will formalize teams, take inventory of skills and begin work on prototypes.

The top three teams will be announced at the conclusion of Startup Weekend, and each team will receive in-kind prizes, such as assistance with legal, accounting and marketing help from various Laramie entities.

Participants will receive benefits and discounts from global partners of Startup Weekend Techstars.

For more information about Startup Weekend Laramie, go here, or call Russell at (307) 766-4112 or email srusse18@uwyo.edu.