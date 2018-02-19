UW College of Engineering Prepares Outreach Activity in Rock Springs and Throughout State

Some of the state’s top engineers will make special visits to Wyoming elementary schools during National Engineers Week Feb. 18-24.

The University of Wyoming College of Engineering and Applied Science (CEAS) has partnered with the Wyoming State Board of Professional Engineers and Land Surveyors to create a free program that brings professional engineers into third-grade classrooms around the state to lead a one-hour, hands-on activity.

Participating schools in Rock Springs include Sage Elementary, Northpark Elementary, Westridge Elementary, Desert View Elementary, Stagecoach Elementary, and Overland Elementary.

The activity is designed to inspire innovative thinking and design to young students to encourage participation in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

“I am thrilled to kick off the third annual Engineers Week celebration,” says Teddi Freedman, CEAS senior project coordinator. “More than 3,200 third-grade students will have the opportunity to engage in hands-on learning and exploration with professional engineers from their community.”

She says this will be a unique opportunity for professionals to connect with youth to share their experience as experts in their fields, and to inspire the next generation to consider engineering in their academic and professional pursuits.

“This program brings together students, educators and professionals, and has the capacity to build a stronger sense of community around the state,” Freedman adds.

The DiscoverE network’s theme for 2018 is “Engineers: Inspiring Wonder” and highlights how engineers create awe-inspiring wonders and daily marvels like clean drinking water, computers and cars. Girl Day is Thursday, Feb. 22, and the UW Society of Women Engineers will host middle school students on campus for an experience aimed at highlighting and celebrating the contributions from women in engineering throughout history.

Towns in Wyoming with elementary schools scheduled to participate in Engineers Week activities are: Afton, Arapahoe, Basin, Big Piney, Buffalo, Carpenter, Casper, Centennial, Cheyenne, Cody, Douglas, Elk Mountain, Ethete, Guernsey, Jackson, Kelly, La Barge, Lander, Laramie, Moran, Moorcroft, Pinedale, Powell, Ranchester, Rawlins, Riverton, Rock River, Rock Springs, Sheridan, Shoshoni, Sundance, Ten Sleep and Thermopolis.