UW MBA Students, Faculty Participate In Jackson Leadership Conference

University of Wyoming Master of Business Administration (MBA) students recently participated in a leadership conference in Jackson featuring global senior executives from diverse industry segments. Executives met with students one on one, in breakout sessions and through panel discussions.

The Jackson Leadership Conference, in its eighth year, began as an idea from Bill Newton, a retired professional who worked for 47 years in the investment research and management business, the last 41 with the Capital Group Companies. He retired in 2000.

Previous Jackson Leadership summits have featured corporate leaders from a variety of companies such as Procter & Gamble, DHL Worldwide, Conoco, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan Chase.

Advertisement

The latest event began with a networking dinner, followed by the daylong conference. Conference opening remarks were given by Dave Sprott, from Washington State University Carson College of Business, who recently joined UW as the new College of Business dean. He noted the unique qualities that attracted him to UW, including experiential learning opportunities and the active business networks woven into the MBA Program for students to gain strong business leadership, knowledge and skills.

Another keynote speaker was former Vice President Dick Cheney. Cheney shared key takeaways from his life and encouraged students to find opportunities in the face of adversity. Other keynote speeches focused on the value of achieving an MBA degree.

Breakout sessions allowed students the opportunity to gain insights into career and professional development. Professionals from Jackson offered different perspectives into emotional intelligence and entrepreneurship during these sessions.

“Exposure to individuals who have achieved high levels of success is a reminder that anyone with the right mindset and work ethic also can achieve their aspirations,” says Erica Searcy, an energy management MBA graduate, from Grand Junction, Colo.

Advertisement

About the UW MBA Program

UW’s MBA Program is accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business International, with a job placement rate of over 90 percent.

“The program helps to develop students both academically and professionally for the world of business, and connect them to professionals in myriad industries through unique experiential learning opportunities, where opportunities are born and careers are created,” says Tanner Parmely, UW MBA Program coordinator.

For more information, call Parmely at (307) 766-2449 or email tparmely@uwyo.edu.