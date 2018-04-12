UW Men’s Golf Concludes Regular Season at ASU Thunderbird Invitational

LARAMIE, Wyo. (April 12, 2018) – Wyoming men’s golf wraps up the regular season at the ASU Thunderbird Invitational running April 14-15. Saturday will feature 36 holes at Karsten Golf Course starting at 8 a.m. MT with the final round on Sunday beginning at 8 a.m.

The Pokes are coming off a third-place finish at the Cowboy Classic, featuring three individual top-10 finishes. Senior Arron Lickteig and junior John Murdock tied for third-place with totals of 209 (-7). It was Lickteig’s highest finish of the season. Workman tied for sixth, just behind the UW duo at 210 (-6). Workman also carded his lowest rounds of the season, notching a 68 (-4) in the second and third rounds. Senior Quintin Pope matched his lowest outing of the season with a final round 69 (-3).

This group of teams will be one of the toughest has Wyoming faced all season. Five competitors rank in the Golfweek Coaches Poll top 25, including top-ranked Oklahoma State. No. 4 Oklahoma, No. 10 Baylor, No. 19 Arizona State and No. 25 UNLV round out the list. Other Mountain West foes include Colorado State and Boise State. The host Sun Devils have claimed the team title three of the last four seasons.

Live stats will be available throughout the weekend at the link above. Tee times will be posted at GoWyo.com once they are set.