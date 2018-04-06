UW Men’s Golf Set to Host Cowboy Classic

LARAMIE, Wyo. (April 6, 2018) – Only two tournaments remain before the Mountain West Championship as Wyoming men’s golf returns to action on Monday hosting its final home tournament of the 2017-18 season. The 16th Annual Cowboy Classic will feature 15 teams playing 54 holes running April 9-10 on the Cattail Course at Whirlwind Golf Club.

The first two rounds of the Cowboy Classic will be played on Monday, beginning with an 8:30 a.m. MT shotgun start. The competitors will start the second round immediately following the first. Tuesday’s final round will also be an 8:30 a.m. shotgun start.

This will be the fourth year of the Whirlwind Golf Club hosting the event. The Cowboy Classic was played on the North Course at Talking Stick for its first 12 years until 2015 when it was moved to Whirlwind. The par-72 Cattail Course measures 7,334 yards.

The Cowboy Classic began in 2003 as the first tournament UW hosted under second-year head coach Joe Jensen.

The field features Mountain West foes Air Force and Utah State, along with three past tournament champions. McNeese State won the Cowboy Classic in 2015 with a team score of 838 (-26), tied for the lowest team total in tournament history. Gonzaga claimed the title back in 2013. UC Davis holds more Cowboy Classic victories than any other team, recording three-straight titles from 2007-09. Sam Houston State is the top-ranked team in this year’s tournament at No. 73 according to GolfStat. Wyoming is just behind the Bearkats at No. 78.

The Pokes enter the week looking for their fourth tournament victory of the season. Their record in their home tournaments this year has been impressive, finishing ninth out of 23 teams in the Desert Intercollegiate and claiming the team title at the Southern Dunes Invitational last October.

Senior Drew McCullough and junior John Murdock lead the way for the Pokes with the two lowest scoring averages this season. Murdock has averaged a 71.1 per round this season, and McCullough is just behind with a 71.3 scoring average.

Wyoming will be paired with UTSA and McNeese State for Monday’s rounds, starting on holes 1-3. Live scoring will be available through golfstat.com and a link will be posted at GoWyo.com once it is available.