UW Men’s Swimming and Diving Earns Nine Academic All-WAC Selections

LARAMIE, Wyo. (April 4, 2018) – Laramie, Wyoming native Slade Sheaffer was one of nine members on the Wyoming Men’s Swimming and Diving team who were named 2018 Academic All-WAC honorees, the conference announced today. To be eligible for the honor, a student-athlete must have completed at least one academic year, have at least a 3.2 cumulative grade-point average and have participated in at least 50 percent of the team’s contests.

Five seniors, three juniors, and one sophomore made the list for the Pokes. The group of seniors includes Colin Brinkman, Wade Nelson, Jacob Porter, Ryan Russi and Sheaffer. The junior class of honorees is comprised of Laine Johansen, Liam Metzsch and David Murphy, Jr. All eight upperclassmen were selected to last year’s All-Academic team as well. Sophomore Diver Scotia Mullin rounds out the group of selections.

Six of the nine honorees also earned All-WAC accolades for their performance at the 2018 WAC Championships. Murphy, Jr., Porter, Sheaffer, and Nelson led the way, each with five selections. Russi and Mullin earned All-WAC distinctions in each of the three diving events.