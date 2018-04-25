UW Mortar Board Honors Staff Members

Members of the University of Wyoming’s senior honor society recently selected UW staff members to receive the “Tip of the Cap” award.

Members of the Cap and Gown Chapter of Mortar Board selected staff members who offered “exceptional contributions to the University of Wyoming and inspiration of students.”

Mortar Board recognizes students who have excelled in and out of the classroom, based on scholarship, leadership and service. Mortar Board members participate in many projects and activities throughout the year, both on the UW campus and in the Laramie community.

Listed are UW Mortar Board students and their hometowns, along with their “Tip of the Cap” recipients:

Alpine — Jacob Robbins, Rob Steele, Office of Admissions.

Big Springs, Neb. — Stephanie McClung, Carol Dietz, UW chapter of Delta Delta Delta.

Canmore, Alberta, Canada — Alex Brown, Heather Warren, Division of Communication Disorders.

Casper — Paige Ellbogen, Jennifer Kirk, Campus Activities Center; and Marcus Rieker, Gale Bandsma, Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering.

Cheyenne — Madeline Curry, Steve Russell, College of Business; Lauren Elliott, Erin Kyle, Campus Recreation; Samuel Mallory, Kyle Spradley, Institutional Marketing; and Katie Moncrief, Erik Kahl, Fraternity and Sorority Life.

Colorado Springs, Colo. — Ashley Templeton, Matthew Ortega, Department of Athletics.

Douglas — Brooke Marcus, Kristen Rigoni, Advising, Career and Exploratory Studies Center.

Eden — Chelsey Sleight, Kat Vick, College of Business.

Gillette — Aubrey Horning, Steve Russell, College of Business.

Lander — Emily Schimelpfenig, Ken Stacy, UW chapter of the National Society of Leadership and Success.

Laramie — Haley Powell, Tawnya Plumb, College of Law Library.

Pueblo, Colo. — Nicole Bellah, Michele Ury Foist, Department of Petroleum Engineering.

Riverton — Reed Campbell, Jennifer Martin, Division of Kinesiology and Health.

Rock Springs — Katie Jacobs, Mona Gupton, Department of Family and Consumer Sciences.

Sheridan — Lachlan Brennan, Ian Hunter, WWAMI Medical Education Program.

Story — Mendi Maes, Casey Wood, University Disability Support Services.

The Woodlands, Texas — Michael Trbovich, Erik Kahl, Fraternity and Sorority Life.

Torrington — Avery Madden, Jennifer Martin, Division of Kinesiology and Health.

Wheatland — Jason Brant, Daniel Lancaster, Department of Chemistry.