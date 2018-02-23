UW Sees Spring Semester Enrollment Increase

Following a significant increase in new freshmen and transfer students in fall 2017, the University of Wyoming has increased its enrollment once again for the spring 2018 semester.

The 11,806 students enrolled on the 15th day of classes are up from 11,795 at the same time last year, with a nearly 1 percent increase on the Laramie campus. The 15th class day is used because it falls after the class drop/add deadlines, and after the first tuition and fee payment is due.

“We are pleased that we have maintained the strong numbers of new students who we welcomed last fall, along with some new faces who arrived for the spring semester,” says Kyle Moore, UW’s associate vice provost for enrollment management. “More and more students are discovering the incredible value of a UW education, along with our commitment to each student’s success.”

In the fall semester, UW’s enrollment of new freshmen was up 9.3 percent over the previous year, while transfer student enrollment was up 12.3 percent — contributing to a total enrollment of 12,397. Those increases helped offset a drop in UW’s senior class, as the university saw its largest-ever graduating class during the previous academic year.

For the new semester, numbers of freshmen, sophomores and juniors all remain steady to higher than spring 2017, once again offsetting the smaller senior class. Spring semester enrollment traditionally decreases from the fall semester.

The total number of student credit hours is up by 1.5 percent to 143,737 this spring, indicating continued movement in UW’s efforts to encourage progress toward degree completion.

For additional information or questions about UW enrollment, call Moore at (307) 766-4286 or email kyle.moore@uwyo.edu.

Students interested in scheduling campus visits should call UW Admissions at 800-DIAL-WYO or go online at www.uwyo.edu/admissions/visit/index.html.