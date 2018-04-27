UW Senior Honor Society Names New Members

The University of Wyoming’s senior honor society has selected 47 new members for the 2018-19 academic year.

Mortar Board is a national honor society that recognizes college seniors for outstanding achievement in scholarship, leadership and service. It provides opportunities for continued leadership development, promotes service to colleges and universities, and encourages lifelong contributions to the global community.

The UW Cap and Gown Chapter of Mortar Board was chartered in 1933. UW chapter members participate in many projects and activities throughout the year, both on the UW campus and in the Laramie community.

During last month’s initiation ceremony, Kent Noble, the Bill Daniels Chair of Business Ethics at UW, served as the keynote speaker.

Additionally, the UW chapter presented three awards to recognize distinguished scholarship, leadership and service. Jennifer Kirk, Wyoming Union associate director, received the Outstanding Service and Dedication Award. Marci Smith, a senior lecturer in the Division of Kinesiology and Health, was the recipient of the Outstanding Advisor Award. Japheth Frauendienst, of Cheyenne, received the Outstanding Sophomore Award.

New UW Mortar Board students, listed by hometowns and majors, are:

Arvada, Colo. — Luke Turner, finance and economics.

Aurora, Colo. — Kylee Wilhelm, physiology.

Buffalo — Jaycie Arndt, rangeland ecology and watershed management.

Calgary, Canada — Samantha Maitland, petroleum engineering.

Casper — Caitlyn Skavdahl, international studies; Meagan Soehn, microbiology; and Trevor Willoughby, business economics and economics.

Cheyenne — Samantha Erickson, physiology; Mackenzie Klipstein, physiology; Justin Kostelecky, chemical engineering and chemistry; and Colter Voss, molecular biology and physiology.

Cody — Morgan Cloud, business management.

Colorado Springs, Colo. — Hayley Branch, anthropology; and Brittney Wells, kinesiology and health promotion.

Cuenca, Ecuador — Juan Vintimilla, psychology.

Farson — Kyle Sabourin, political science.

Galt, Calif. — Lacey Hill, animal science and physiology.

Gillette — Kelly Ramaeker, mechanical engineering; and Rachel Williams, nursing and psychology.

Glendo — Cally Collins, physiology.

Green River — John Richardson, political science; and Dylan Rust, molecular biology.

Harrisburg, Neb. — Rebecca Brenner, physiology.

Highlands Ranch, Colo. — Madison Crepeau, communication; and Brooke Meyers, communication.

Houghton, Mich. — Kelsey Laban, kinesiology and health promotion.

Laramie — Eloise Fadial, chemical engineering; and Shelby Mikkelson, criminal justice.

Lewistown, Penn. — Ashley Foltz, molecular biology.

Lovell — Kassi Renner, agricultural education, and animal and veterinary science.

Mason City, Iowa — Veronica Lincoln, kinesiology and health promotion.

Mountain View — Aubrey Newton, elementary education.

Pierce, Neb. — Rachelle Tucker, animal and veterinary science.

Pueblo, Colo. — Kaycee Fillmore, chemistry; and Danielle Pantoya, nursing.

Riverton — Kasandra Kister, physiology.

Rock Springs — Amari Bertagnolli, political science, history and philosophy; Kaylee Tuttle, secondary education and mathematics; and Jaynie Welsh, microbiology.

Saratoga — Cameron Collamer, accounting.

Sheridan — Ashlyn Blare, family and consumer sciences, and psychology.

Torrington — Erin Buchanan, speech, language and hearing sciences.

Vale, Ore. — Martha Wenger, microbiology and Spanish.

Walnut Creek, Calif. — Nicole Perkins, elementary education.

Wellfleet, Neb. — Madison Clark, agricultural communications.

Wright — Courtney Fuller, family and consumer sciences, and marketing.

York, Neb. — Brody Garner, wildlife and fisheries biology and management, and environment and natural resources.