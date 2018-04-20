UW Signing Days Scheduled at Local High Schools in May

Local athletes are not the only students who have the opportunity to be recognized for signing on to attend the colleges of their choice.

With the national deadline fast approaching for college enrollment confirmation scheduled Tuesday, May 1, the University of Wyoming Office of Admissions is partnering with Wyoming 4-H to host “UW Signing Days” in high schools across the state.

“This is an opportunity to celebrate high school seniors who chose UW,” says Shelley Dodd, UW admissions director. “UW is excited to welcome this new class of students in the fall.”

The UW Signing Day at Rock Springs High School will take place at 10:25 a.m. on May 1, 2018. Other Sweetwater County Schools do not yet have a date and time set for the event.

UW Signing Days are scheduled across the state and are open to any students who plan to attend UW. For daily updates at local high schools, view the website at www.uwyo.edu/uwe/signingday/.

“There is a lot of excitement associated with UW Signing Days,” Dodd says. “Students have worked hard to get to this point, and we are thrilled they plan to attend UW. There will be a lot of Poke Pride shown across the state.”

Dodd encourages all family members to attend their students’ hometown events.

For more information or hometown updates, call Dodd at (307) 766-4273 or email shelley@uwyo.edu; call Johnathan Despain, state 4-H program coordinator, at (307) 766-5170 or email jdespain@uwyo.edu; or call UW Admissions at (307) 766-5160 or email admissions@uwyo.edu.

Local events scheduled are:

— Arapaho Charter High School, TBA.

— Arvada-Clearmont High School, TBA.

— Big Horn High School, TBA.

— Big Piney High School, Wednesday, May 2, 6 p.m.

— Black Butte High School/Rock Springs, TBA.

— Buffalo High School, TBA.

— Burns High School, Thursday, May 3, 2:15 p.m.

— Burlington High School, TBA.

— Campbell County High School/Gillette, Wednesday, May 2, 8 a.m.

— Cathedral Home/Laramie, TBA.

— Cheyenne Central High School, Tuesday, May 1, 11:30 a.m.

— Cheyenne East High School, Tuesday, May 1, 1:30 p.m.

— Cheyenne South High School, Tuesday, May 1, 10 a.m.

— Chugwater High School, TBA.

— Cody High School, Tuesday, May 1, 11:20 a.m.

— Cokeville High School, TBA.

— Colter Junior/Senior High School/Worland, TBA.

— Destiny Christian Academy/Cheyenne, TBA.

— Douglas High School, Tuesday, May 8, 8:30 a.m.

— Dubois High School, Wednesday, May 2, 11:05 a.m.

— Encampment High School, Monday, April 30, 10:30 a.m.

— Evanston High School, Thursday, May 3, 10:30 a.m.

— Expedition Academy/Green River, TBA.

— Farson-Eden High School, TBA.

— Fort MacKenzie Junior/Senior High School/Sheridan, TBA.

— Fort Washakie Charter High School, TBA.

— Fremont County Vocational High School/Lander, TBA.

— Glendo High School, TBA.

— Glenrock High School, Tuesday, May 8, noon.

— Green River High School, TBA.

— Greybull High School, TBA.

— Guernsey-Sunrise High School, Tuesday, May 1, 8 a.m.

— Hanna-Elk Mountain High School, TBA.

— Horizon Alternative School/Evanston, TBA.

— Hot Springs County High School/Thermopolis, Tuesday, May 1, 12:45 p.m.

— Hulett High School, TBA.

— Jackson Hole High School, Thursday, May 3, 5:30 p.m.

— Kaycee High School, TBA.

— Kelly Walsh High School/Casper, Tuesday, May 1, 11 a.m.

— Kemmerer High School, Tuesday, May 1, 11:30 a.m.

— Lander Valley High School, Monday, May 7, 2 p.m.

— Laramie High School, Wednesday, May 2, 1:45 p.m.

— Lingle-Fort Laramie High School, Tuesday, May 1, 1 p.m.

— Little Snake River High School/Baggs, TBA.

— Lovell High School, TBA.

— Lyman High School, Thursday, May 3, 2 p.m.

— Meeteetse High School, TBA.

— Midwest High School, TBA.

— Moorcroft High School, TBA.

— Mountain View High School, Thursday, May 3, 12:30 p.m.

— Natrona County High School/Casper, Tuesday, May 1, 3:25 p.m.

— Newcastle High School, Wednesday, May 2, 2 p.m.

— New Frontier High School/Kemmerer, TBA.

— Niobrara County High School/Lusk, Thursday, May 10, 11:30 a.m.

— Pine Bluffs High School, Tuesday, May 1, check scheduled time.

— Pinedale High School, Tuesday, May 1, 11:30 a.m.

— Powell High School, TBA.

— Rawlins High School, Monday, April 30, 1:45 p.m.

— Rawlins Cooperative High School, Tuesday, May 8, check scheduled time.

— Riverside High School/Basin, Tuesday, May 1, check scheduled time.

— Riverton High School, Tuesday, May 1, check scheduled time.

— Rock River High School, TBA.

— Rock Springs High School, Tuesday, May 1, 10:25 a.m.

— Rocky Mountain High School/Cowley, TBA.

— Roosevelt High School/Casper, TBA.

— St. Stephens Indian High School, TBA.

— Saratoga High School, Tuesday, May 1, 3 p.m.

— Sheridan High School, Tuesday, May 1, 12:03 p.m.

— Shoshone Learning Center/Powell, TBA.

— Shoshoni High School, TBA.

— Southeast Goshen County High School/Yoder, Tuesday, May 1, 8 a.m.

— Star Valley High School/Afton, Thursday, May 3, 8 a.m.

— Summit High School/Jackson, TBA.

— Sundance High School, Wednesday, May 2, 10:08 a.m.

— Ten Sleep High School, Wednesday, May 2, 2:30 p.m.

— Thunder Basin High School/Gillette, Wednesday, May 2, 10 a.m.

— Tongue River High School, Thursday, May 3, 10 a.m.

— Torrington High School, Tuesday, May 1, 10:15 a.m.

— Triumph High School/Cheyenne, TBA.

— Upton High School, Monday, April 30, check scheduled time.

— Westwood High School/Gillette, TBA.

— Wheatland Senior High School, Wednesday, May 2, 10 a.m.

— Whiting High School/Laramie, TBA.

— Wind River High School/Pavillion, Wednesday, May 2, 11:50 a.m.

— Worland High School, Tuesday, May 1, 9:50 a.m.

— Wright High School, TBA.

— Wyoming Girls School/Sheridan, TBA.

— Wyoming Indian High School/Ethete, TBA.

— Wyoming Virtual Academy/Lusk, Tuesday, May 1, check scheduled time.