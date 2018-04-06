UW Students Support Vets with COMBAT Color Run April 21st

Students Supporting Veterans at the University of Wyoming, a student veterans organization, will host the eighth COMBAT Color Fun Run — the third such event in Laramie — at Optimist Park Saturday, April 21, at 11 a.m. Registration begins at 10 a.m.

The UWEFE (Engineering Fund for Enrichment) COMBAT Color is a 3-mile run or 1.5-mile walk, and a game of color tag that combines physical fitness, fun, and celebrating military veterans and their sacrifices, says Luke Cloud, a member of the Students Supporting Veterans organization.

Advertisement

“It is a fun run that combines camouflage and ‘battles’ of color, with runners and volunteers ‘battling’ along the run,” he adds. “They throw handfuls of color — cornstarch dyed with food coloring — at each other.”

Children and students run for free, but a registration packet is not included. Registration packets are $20 for children and students, and $30 for adults. Registrations can be obtained online at www.COMBATColor.com. Applications and registration packets also are available at the Wyoming Union information desk. Registrations also are available beginning at 10 a.m. the day of the race.

Registration packets include an event T-shirt, a pair of sunglasses, a package of color and water.

The event will start at Optimist Park and will travel along the Laramie River Greenbelt Trail. Participants are encouraged to wear white T-shirts, or their event T-shirts, and some element of camouflage.

“Participants should be prepared to get colored from head to toe,” Cloud says.

Race organizers encourage that pets be kept at home.

The run is organized by Students Supporting Veterans at UW. Proceeds from the event will fund the Connor Cloud Scholarship for Veterans at UW. The run also is sponsored by UWEFE, Associated Students of UW and the UW Division of Student Affairs.

Since the start of the COMBAT Color Fun Run, a total of $13,000 in scholarship money has been raised at UW, which does not include $3,000 in scholarships being awarded in the last two years, Cloud says.

“Help us continue to provide scholarships for our veterans and those who support them here at UW by making this the best COMBAT Color Fun Run yet,” he adds.

To donate to COMBAT Color and its veterans scholarship fund, visit UW’s crowdfunding website at http://c-fund.us/f3z.

For more information, visit the website at www.COMBATColor.com, email Cloud at COMBATColorFunRun@gmail.com, or find and like COMBAT Color on Facebook at www.facebook.com/COMBATColorFunRun/.