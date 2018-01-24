UW Swim and Dive to Face UNLV and Grand Canyon

LARAMIE, Wyo. (Jan. 24, 2018) – Wyoming Swimming and Diving will compete in a double dual this weekend against the UNLV Rebels and the Grand Canyon Lopes in Las Vegas at the Jim Reitz Pool. On Friday, the UW divers will compete in both boards while the swimmers will participate in Friday Night Lights, a unique lineup of exhibition events, starting at 6 p.m. MT. Then on Saturday beginning at 12 p.m., the UW swimmers will conclude the double dual.

In last season’s trip to Las Vegas, both the Cowboys and Cowgirls emerged victorious, with the men winning 169-131 while the women outscored the Rebels, 195-103. Junior Isobel Ryan won the 50 and 100 freestyle, senior Maria Harutjunjan swept the 100 and 200 breaststroke and sophomore Karla Contreras earned her own sweep of both diving boards. Senior Ryan Ball won both the 100 and 200 backstroke, while senior Wade Nelson placed first in the 200 butterfly and 400 individual medleys.

The UNLV women are 1-2 in duals this season, most recently falling to Nevada at home. The men’s squad is 1-1 in duals, but have not seen dual action since losing at Utah on Nov. 4. They have also not competed since the Texas Invite which ran Nov. 29 to Dec. 2 and did not feature team scoring.

The Grand Canyon women’s team is 6-1 in duals this season, with its only loss to Rice on Jan. 6. The men’s squad is 3-1 this season, falling to WAC foe Air Force on Nov. 4. The Cowboys will face a good test against two WAC opponents before the conference championships, now less than a month away.

The Cowgirls are coming off a 112-187 loss at Boise State last weekend. The Cowboys return to the pool after a three-week break from competition. In their last outing, the men dominated Colorado School of Mines, 173.5-83.5.

Action will start at 6 p.m. MT on Friday at the Jim Reitz Pool, with diving following the last race. Saturday’s events will begin at 12 p.m. Follow @Wyo_SwimDive on twitter for updates throughout the weekend.