UW Theatre and Dance To Visit Rock Springs With Free Perfomance

The UW Department of Theatre and Dance will stage “Six Songs from Ellis,” an original work that captures the voices of immigrants who passed through Ellis Island, in nine Wyoming communities later this month, including a visit to Western Wyoming Community College, Rock Springs. (Donald Turner Photo)

The Rock Springs show will be Thursday, May 24th with performance time at 7:30 p.m. There will be no admission charged. Green River’s Eli West will be one of the performers.

“Six Songs from Ellis” is a multimedia dance-theater work that centers on the oral histories of the immigrants and refugees who passed through Ellis Island.

The tour is supported by UW Fine Arts Outreach, the Wyoming Arts Council, the Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund, ThinkWY/Humanities Council and UW’s College of Arts and Sciences. The production ran at UW April 24-29th.

Other performances will take place in Cheyenne, Sheridan, Thermopolis, Casper, Torrington, Cody, Riverton and Rawlins.

Following the production, a question-and-answer session will be held by humanities scholar Eric Sandeen.