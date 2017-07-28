UW Track And Field Earns USTFCCCA Academic Honors

NEW ORLEANS (July 28, 2017) – The U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association has named the University of Wyoming women’s track & field team to its list of All-Academic teams for the 2016-17 season while also recognizing three Cowgirls and two Cowboys as All-Academic individuals, the association announced this week.

Recent Mountain West Women’s Scholar Athlete of the Year Audra DeStefano was named to the All-Academic squad by the USTFCCCA for the fourth straight season, while sophomores Jerayah Davis and Emelda Malm-Annan each received the first USTFCCCA All-Academic honor of their careers. On the men’s side, junior Damon Unland was named to the USTFCCCA All-Academic team for the second time in his career, while sophomore Bryce Ailshie earned his first such honor. The team honor for the Cowgirls is the eighth in the last nine seasons.

“I think it shows the importance our student-athletes put on academics,” said UW head track & field coach Bryan Berryhill of the yearly awards. “It also shows the dedication that our academic support staff gives to our student-athletes. For the individuals, it just shows the balance they have in their lives between trying to be the best athlete and the best student that they can possibly be.”

Posting a 3.29 team GPA for the year, the Cowgirls were one of six Mountain West women’s track & field teams to garner academic recognition from the USTFCCCA. The association honored a total of 218 Division I women’s teams for their academic performance during the 2016-17 academic year, while it named 516 men’s track & field student-athletes and 752 women’s track & field student-athletes as All-Academic individuals.

In order to receive individual recognition, student-athletes must hold a 3.25 cumulative GPA and must have completed at least two semesters at their institution. They also must have finished in the top 96 in the nation for an individual event or in the top 48 for a relay event during the most recent indoor season, or have participated in any round of the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track & Field Championships or place in the top 48 regionally in the multi-events during the most recent outdoor season.