UW Trustees Approve Tuition Changes

Tuition for most University of Wyoming students will increase by four percent in the 2019-20 academic year.

Following a multiyear tuition policy adopted in 2014, the UW Board of Trustees voted today in favor of the increase. Revenues will be used to fund services dedicated to student success, including recruitment and retention of high-quality faculty and staff. Included will be a sharpened focus on four-year graduation and job placement after graduation.

The university has moved up the setting of tuition rates to be more transparent with prospective and current students and their families. Even with the four percent increase, UW’s tuition and fees for Wyoming resident undergraduates will remain the lowest among the nation’s doctoral degree-granting institutions, and nonresident tuition and fees are still among the lowest in the country.

The trustees’ action will increase tuition for Wyoming resident undergraduates from $134 to $139 per credit hour, while nonresident undergraduate tuition will go from $537 to $558 per credit hour. Most other graduate programs also will see a four percent increase.

The trustees also approved a five percent increase in tuition for UW’s online resident, nonresident and executive Master of Business Administration Program. Supported by the College of Business, this increase will align UW with the market for professional business administration degree programs.

The tuition rates noted above do not include the university’s mandatory student fees. At the graduate level, students in pharmacy, law, the Doctor of Nursing Practice Program and the MBA Program pay differential tuition levels.