UW Trustees Education Initiative Board to Meet April 10

The University of Wyoming Trustees Education Initiative (TEI) Governing Board is scheduled to meet Tuesday, April 10, at 11 a.m. at the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center’s Salon D/E and via teleconference.

The link to join the videoconference is https://uwyo.zoom.us/j/468957732. The call-in number is: 646-558-8656 or 669-900-6833, meeting ID 468 957 732.

The agenda for the meeting, which is open to the public, may be found at www.uwyo.edu/trust_edu_init/meetings.html.

The TEI was established by the UW Board of Trustees in fall 2014 to “elevate the UW College of Education to national pre-eminent status in professional educator preparation, ultimately to improve and enhance K-12 education in Wyoming.”

The TEI Governing Board is composed of university trustees, administrators and faculty, as well as Wyoming P-12 educators, Wyoming first lady Carol Mead, external members and others.