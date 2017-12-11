UW Trustees Plan Teleconference Meeting Wednesday

The University of Wyoming Board of Trustees will consider a number of issues during a meeting at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 13, via teleconference.

Those wishing to attend the meeting may do so in the Old Main boardroom.

Agenda items include a variety of construction-related issues, along with a report on initial findings of a study on UW’s enrollment capacity, including the possibility of offering reduced tuition rates for some out-of-state students.

The complete agenda is available at www.uwyo.edu/trustees/2017-meeting-materials/december_13_2017_meeting.html.