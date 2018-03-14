UW Trustees Set Agenda for March 21-23 Meeting

The University of Wyoming Board of Trustees will consider student tuition and fees, and a wide range of other issues, during its regular meeting Wednesday through Friday, March 21-23.

The meeting will be held in the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center. Meetings are open to the public, except for executive sessions.

Various committees of the board are scheduled to meet beginning at 5 p.m. Tuesday and continuing through 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. The regular board meeting begins at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. Public testimony will be accepted at 11 a.m. Thursday.

The business meeting, in which trustees take formal action on agenda items, is scheduled at 11:15 a.m. Friday.

The board will consider a recommendation from the UW administration to make no changes in tuition levels for the 2018-19 academic year. Trustees in January heard findings from Huron Consulting Group that included the possibility of reducing tuition rates for out-of-state students, but the administration recommends studying the idea further before bringing a proposal for 2019-20 tuition levels to the board in September. The tuition discussion is scheduled at 8 a.m. Thursday.

The administration does recommend increasing mandatory student fees by $10 per semester for UW athletics and $6.06 per semester for consolidated student services in the 2018-19 academic year. No fee increases are sought by UW Residence Life and Dining Services for student board, room or rent.

Also on the board’s agenda are a proposal to conduct a Wyoming Union visioning study; a proposed employee salary distribution policy for the next fiscal year; establishment of an Institute of Innovation and Entrepreneurship; and a proposed new degree in outdoor recreation and tourism management.

The complete agenda, along with a report that includes background information on agenda items, is available at www.uwyo.edu/trustees/2018-meeting-materials/march_21-23_2018_meeting.html.

Public sessions of the full board will be streamed online at https://zoom.us/j/381140209?pwd=&status=success.