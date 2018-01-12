UW Trustees Set Agenda for Jan. 17-19 Meeting

The University of Wyoming Board of Trustees is scheduled to consider a 10-year housing plan and receive recommendations regarding enrollment capacity and nonresident tuition levels during its regular meeting Wednesday through Friday, Jan. 17-19.

The meeting will be held in the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center. Meetings are open to the public, except for executive sessions.

Various committees of the board are scheduled to meet Wednesday from 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m. The regular board meeting begins with an executive session at 7:30 a.m. Thursday, with trustee committee reports starting at 9:45 a.m. Public testimony will be accepted at 11 a.m. Thursday.

The business meeting, in which trustees take formal action on agenda items, is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Friday.

The 10-year housing study, authorized by the trustees last summer, was assembled by KSQ Design, a national planning, architecture, engineering and interior design company that specializes in campus planning and student life facilities. The plan stems from UW’s desire to upgrade its outdated residence halls and increase enrollment, two goals identified in the university’s new strategic plan.

Representatives of KSQ Design and Vice President for Student Affairs Sean Blackburn are scheduled to present the housing plan for the board’s consideration and possible adoption at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

Meanwhile, Huron Consulting Group has analyzed UW’s enrollment capacity, and its recommendations include the possibility of reducing tuition rates for out-of-state students. Discussion of the Huron study and its recommendations is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

Also on the board’s agenda are dinner with Faculty Senate members Thursday evening and a meeting with representatives of the Northern Arapaho Business Council at 10 a.m. Friday.

The complete agenda, along with a report that includes background information on agenda items, is available at www.uwyo.edu/trustees/2018-meeting-materials/january_17-19_2018_meeting.html.

Public sessions of the full board will be streamed online at https://zoom.us/j/381140209?pwd=&status=success.