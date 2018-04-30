UW Trustees to Discuss Potential Dean Hiring Tomorrow

A special meeting of the University of Wyoming Board of Trustees will take place Tuesday, May 1, at 7:30 a.m. via teleconference.

The meeting has been called to discuss the potential hiring of a dean for one of UW’s academic colleges. It will be in executive session.

Under a provision of UW regulations, the president of the university advises the Board of Trustees of her intentions to make offers of employment for certain administrative positions. Any decision to approve appointment will take place in open session, but the name will not be disclosed until negotiations are complete.

