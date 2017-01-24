UW Wrestling Competes In Afton On Monday

The University of Wyoming Cowboy Wrestling Team will be in Afton, Wyoming on Monday, January 30th when they take on Boise State. The match takes place at Star Valley High School.

The match begins at 6 p.m. with Cowboy Joe Club Pre-Match Hospitality in the cafeteria from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. During the pre-match hospitality, Cowboy fans can enjoy sloppy joes, cookies, and beverages while meeting other UW fans before the match.

Tickets can be purchased online or can be purchased at the door of the event.

To RSVP for the pre-match hospitality, email kandkkennington@gmail.com.