UW Wrestling Defeats UNC 21-17

Here are the results from the University of North Carolina vs Wyoming Cowboys dual that took place this morning.

No. 19 UNC vs. No. 13 Wyoming

149: #4 Troy Heilmann dec. Sam Turner, 5-2 | UNC 3, UW 0

157: #16 Archie Colgan dec. Kennedy Monday, 4-1 | UW 3, UNC 3

165: #14 Branson Ashworth tech. fall Clay Lautt, 15-0 | UW 8, UNC 3

174: Kyle Pope major Adis Radoncic, 14-6 | UW 12, UNC 3

184: #16 Chip Ness major. Chaz Polson, 11-3 | UW 12, UNC 7

197: Danny Chaid major Cody Vigoren, 8-0 | UW 12, UNC 11

285: Cory Daniel dec. Sam Eagan, 3-1 | UNC 14, UW 12

125: James Szymanski dec. Drake Foster, 11-4 | UNC 17, UW 12

133: No. 12 Montorie Bridges dec. Zach Sherman, 5-1 | UNC 17, UW 15

141: No. 1 Bryce Meredith fall Dalton Macri (1:54) | UW 21, UNC 17