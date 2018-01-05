UW Wrestling Has Huge Victory 38-3 Over Army

Here are the results from the University of Wyoming vs Army dual.
Army vs. No. 13 Wyoming
149: No. 20 Sam Turner fall Taylor Brown (2:25) | UW 6, Army 0
157: No. 16 Archie Colgan dec. Luke Weiland, 9-7 | UW 9, Army 0
165: No. 14 Branson Ashworth tech. fall Beau Guffey, 17-2 | UW 14, Army 0
174: Ben Harvey dec. Kyle Pope, 9-6 | UW 14, Army 3
184: Chaz Polson dec. Noah Stewart, 7-1 | UW 17, Army 3
197: Cody Vigoren dec. Alex Hopkins, 12-1 | UW 21, Army 3
285: Sam Eagan tech. Robert Heald, 17-2 | UW 26, Army 3
125: Drake Foster dec. Trey Chalifoux, 3-2 | UW 29, Army 3
133: No. 12 Montorie Bridges dec. Lane Peters, 10-4 | UW 33, Army 3
141: No. 1 Bryce Meredith fall Austin Harry (1:07) | UW 38, Army 3
