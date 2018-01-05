UW Wrestling Has Huge Victory Over Duke

Here are the results from the Cowboys 35-7 win over the Duke Blue Devils.
Duke vs. No. 13 Wyoming
149: No. 20 Sam Turner dec. Brandon Leynaud, 6-0 | UW 3, DUKE 0
157: No. 16 Archie Colgan dec. No. 10 Mitch Finesilver, TB-1 3-2 | UW 6, Duke 0
165: No. 14 Branson Ashworth major Zach Finesilver, 12-1 | UW 10, Duke 0
174: Dewey Krueger wins by forfeit | UW 16, DUKE 0
184: Kyle Pope tech. fall Kaden Russell, 18-2 | UW 21, DUKE 0
197: Alex Schenk dec. Cody Vigoren, 9-5 | UW 21, Duke 3
285: #5 Jacob Kasper major Hunter Mullins, 12-3 | UW 21, Duke 7
125: Drake Foster dec. Thayer Atkins, 8-3 | UW 24, Duke 7
133: No. 12 Montorie Bridges major Josh Finesilver, 19-9 | UW 28, Duke 7
141: No. 1 Bryce Meredith fall Jeremiah Reitz (1:47)| UW 34, Duke 7
