Vehicle Pursuit in Converse County Ends Safely

On March 3rd, 2018, Troopers with the Wyoming Highway Patrol were involved in a vehicle pursuit that spanned over 30 miles on Interstate 25 in Converse County. At approximately 8:40 p.m., a WHP Trooper observed a 2013 Volvo S60 passenger car speeding 98 mph in a posted 75 mph zone near Douglas, Wyoming at milepost 136 on I-25.

When the Trooper activated their emergency lights, the Volvo accelerated and reached speeds well over 100 mph as it traveled northbound on Interstate 25. Glenrock Police Officers and Converse County Sheriff Deputies were notified and set up tire deflation devices at milepost 160 and blocked the off-ramp into Glenrock.

Tire deflation devices were successfully deployed and all four tires were flattened causing the Volvo to become immobile. The female driver was then taken into custody without any further incident.

The driver of the Volvo has been identified as 21-year-old, Fort Collins, Colorado resident Kylee Budai.

Budai is facing several criminal charges and is currently booked into the Converse County Jail for eluding, interference with a police officer, reckless driving, no proof of liability insurance, failing to maintain a single lane of travel and speeding.