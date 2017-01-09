Velois Ann “Pat” Timlin (July 9, 1934-January 7, 2017)

Velois Ann “Pat“ Timlin, 82, of Rock Springs, Wyoming, passed away Friday, January 7, 2017 at Sage View Care Center following a lengthy. She was a resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming for the past seventy years and former resident of Rosiclare, Illinois.

She was born on July 9, 1934 in Rosiclare, Illinois, daughter of William H. “Peg” O’Neal and Agnes O’Neal.

Mrs. Timlin attended schools in Rock Springs and was a Rock Springs High School graduate with the class of 1953.

She married John Timlin on June 19, 1953 at George Air Force Base in Victorville, California.

Mrs. Timlin was a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Community and Young at Heart Center.

Her interest included crafts, ceramics, reading, dancing, and traveling to Polka Festivals.

Survivors include husband John Timlin of Rock Springs, one son; Mark Timlin and wife Beverly of Rock Springs, one brother William E. O’Neal of Rock Springs, and one granddaughter Elise Haapala and husband Paul of Rock Springs, several nieces, nephews, cousins and many good friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, son Steven Timlin and brother Robert O’Neal.

Following cremation, a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at the Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 116 Broadway, Rock Springs, Wyoming. A vigil service with rosary will be recited at the church on 6:00 P.M. Tuesday, January 10, 2017. Friends may call at the church on Tuesday, one hour prior to the rosary and on Wednesday morning at the church until service time.

The family of Velois Ann “Pat” Timlin respectfully suggests that donations in her memory be made to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway, Suite 220, Rock Springs, WY, 82901, www.myhsc.org. or Respite, 333 Broadway, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com