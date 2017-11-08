Veterans Day Breakfast Served At American Legion, Flag Ceremonies To Follow

A breakfast for all veterans will be served at the American Legion Archie Hay Post 24 in Rock Springs on Veterans Day.

Beginning at 7 a.m. on Saturday, the Sons of the American Legion, Squadron 24, will prepare and serve the traditional breakfast for all veterans, free of charge. The American Legion is located at 543 Broadway in Rock springs.

At 8 a.m., the Color Guard of Archie Hay Post 24 will fire the cannon to mark the lowering of flag.

At 8:30 a.m., the Color Guard will fire the cannon at the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery in the Veterans Section and will lower the flag.

The community is invited to attend the flag ceremonies.