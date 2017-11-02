Veterans Encouraged To Visit Veterans Services Offices

The Veteran Services Offices would like to remind all veterans that free assistance is available to help them connect with their earned benefits.

There are offices in Rock Springs, Green River, Kemmerer and Pinedale as part of a Tri-County Effort.

Veterans are encouraged to stop by any of the offices and visit with the staff about any updates or possible new benefits.

Veterans Services can assist veterans with applications, questions, and navigating the VA on:

Healthcare

Compensation

Education

Appeals/Reconsiderations

Memorial Benefits

Pension (Aid & Attendance)

Insurance

VA Home Loan Guarantee

More

The Veterans Services Office says many veterans have more available options than they realize.

Veterans Services Offices are available at the following locations:

Sweetwater County

731 C Street, Suite 110

Rock Springs, WY 82901

Ph: (307) 922-5442

115 E. Flaming Gorge Way

Green River, WY 82935

Ph: (307) 922-5441

Lincoln County

925 Sage Street, Suite 106

Kemmerer, WY 83101

Ph: (307) 877-3110

Sublette County

615 E. Hennick

Pinedale, WY 82941

Ph: (307) 367-4877