Veterans Encouraged To Visit Veterans Services Offices

The Veteran Services Offices would like to remind all veterans that free assistance is available to help them connect with their earned benefits.
There are offices in Rock Springs, Green River, Kemmerer and Pinedale as part of a Tri-County Effort.
Veterans are encouraged to stop by any of the offices and visit with the staff about any updates or possible new benefits.
Veterans Services can assist veterans with applications, questions, and navigating the VA on:
- Healthcare
- Compensation
- Education
- Appeals/Reconsiderations
- Memorial Benefits
- Pension (Aid & Attendance)
- Insurance
- VA Home Loan Guarantee
- More
The Veterans Services Office says many veterans have more available options than they realize.
Veterans Services Offices are available at the following locations:
Sweetwater County
731 C Street, Suite 110
Rock Springs, WY 82901
Ph: (307) 922-5442
115 E. Flaming Gorge Way
Green River, WY 82935
Ph: (307) 922-5441
Lincoln County
925 Sage Street, Suite 106
Kemmerer, WY 83101
Ph: (307) 877-3110
Sublette County
615 E. Hennick
Pinedale, WY 82941
Ph: (307) 367-4877
