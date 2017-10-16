Veteran’s Freedom Run In Green River

The First Annual Veteran’s Freedom Run is set to take place in Green River on November 11, 2017. All proceeds will provide meals to local Veterans during the holiday season.

The run features one mile, 5K, and 10K courses:

10K Course $35: Race will start at 8 a.m. and finish at the American Legion, across the Viaduct bridge and along the Green River.

5K Course $25: Race will start 8:30 a.m. and finish at the American Legion, across the Viaduct bridge and along the Green River.

One Mile $0: The Veteran’s One Mile Escort begins at 10:45 a.m. Veterans will be escorted by the Green River Girl Scouts. They will walk, push wheelchairs, and be by each veteran’s side every step of the way. The mile escort is led by the American Legion Color Guard onto Flaming Gorge and back to the American Legion. The Green River High School band will perform, and a special flag presentation from the Green River Fire Department will take place at the start and finish line.

All participating Veterans for the one mile escort will receive a complimentary t-shirt.

All runners will receive a running bag and a t-shirt. Late registration will not guarantee a bag or a shirt. Registration is recommended by October 28th. Runners can register at runnercard.com.

The race and escort will start and finish at the American Legion Tom Whitmore Post 28, Green River WY.

A free Veteran’s Day Spaghetti luncheon will take place at the Golden Hour Senior Center starting at 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. sponsored by the Green River Girl Scouts. This year, the spaghetti luncheon is only for Veteran’s and their families.

Veterans Day 1K-5K-10K Run 2017

