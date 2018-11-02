Veterans Lead Shorthanded Pokes In Exhibition Victory Over Colorado Christian

Laramie, WY – Sophomore Hunter Maldonado (pictured), senior Jordan Naughton and senior Nyaires Redding combined for 35 points to lead the Cowboys past Colorado Christian 72-69 in the Arena-Auditorium in Laramie on Thursday evening. The game marked Wyoming’s only exhibition game of the season.

“This was an opportunity for me to solidify some thoughts and answer some questions about some guys who I still need to make decisions on whether they can help us this year or whether we will consider redshirting them,” Edwards said. “There was a method within what we did tonight. I wanted some of our young guys to have to go through this tonight and understand the kind of competition that is coming their way.

Redshirt freshman Hunter Thompson and freshman Brandon Porter each added 10 points. Thompson was 3-of-5 from the field, as Porter was 2-of-3 from behind the arc.

Preseason All-Mountain West selection Justin James along with junior college transfers A.J. Banks and Jake Hendricks did not play for the Cowboys in the contest.

“We had a few guys out and not playing, but I know what I have with those guys,” Edwards said. “J.J. (Justin James)) wanted to play, but I didn’t want to chance it in an exhibition. Jake Hendricks couldn’t play because of his hand. A.J. (Banks) was another guy we held out”

The Pokes shot 45 percent from the field for the night including 57 percent in the second half. The Cougars shot 43 percent from the field, but went 12-of-28 for 43 percent from behind the three-point line. Colorado Christian also held a 43-32 advantage in rebounding on the night.

The Cowboys open the regular season Tuesday night against UC Santa Barbara.