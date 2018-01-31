Vier Waives Preliminary Hearing; Trafficking Charges Move Forward

A Washington man facing trafficking charges in Sweetwater County is heading to District Court to face felony charges.

David Peter Vier, 63, waived his preliminary hearing today. During a preliminary hearing, a judge determines if enough evidence exists to move the case forward. Because Vier has waived the hearing, the case will be bound over to District Court.

Vier faces two counts of Human Trafficking in the First Degree and two counts of Sexual Servitude of a Minor. He’s currently being held at the Sweetwater County Detention Center on a $750,000 cash or surety bond.

In District Court, Vier will appear for an arraignment and enter his plea for the charges. An arraignment date has not been set.

Vier is accused of driving two underage girls from Seattle, Washington to Little America in Sweetwater County and allegedly stopping along the way to demand sexual contact.

The girls, ages 12 and 14, were on their way to Kansas to visit a relative after allegedly being kicked out of their home in Seattle. Vier met the girls and agreed to drive them to Portland, Oregon and later said he would drive them half-way to Kansas which he determined to be the Little America.

According to court documents, the girls told investigators that Vier stopped in a heavily wooded area in Oregon to demand sexual contact, and they became increasingly worried that they would be sexually assaulted when they arrived at Little America.

When Vier stopped at the Little America Hotel on January 20, 2018, the girls escaped with his cell phone and called for help.

During the investigation, detectives learned that Vier is a registered sex offender stemming from a 2014 investigation in King County, Washington in which Vier was convicted of two counts of Promoting Prostitution in the Second Degree and one count of Communication with a Minor for Immoral Purposes.

If convicted on all counts, Vier faces up to 60 years imprisonment and up to $30,000 in fines.