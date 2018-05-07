Violet Louise Smith (January 30, 1934 – May 5, 2018)

Violet Louise Smith, 84, passed away at her home on May 5, 2018 surrounded by her loving family after a diagnosis of cancer. Violet was born January 30, 1934 in Emporia Kansas to Fred and Viola Smith.

Violet spent her life in Wyoming, much of it in Eden, Wyoming where her father was a teacher and principal in the Eden school before it was combined with Farson. She graduated from the University High School in Laramie. She married Carl Tomich in Eden and had Debra Jo in Laramie, Karl Fred in Seattle and Andrew Scot in Laramie. She graduated with an Associate of Arts in music. After divorcing Carl, she stayed in Sweetwater County, she taught music, both guitar and piano, worked as a CNA and then as a Forest Service Clerk for the Flaming Gorge Area.

Violet was a faithful member of the Catholic Church, with a sincere love for the saints and prayers. She stayed busy with her grandchildren, raising some of them as needed, especially her beloved granddaughters Miranda Gooden Kennedy and Chelsea Gooden Egbert. Survivors include her daughter, Debra Jo, two sons, Karl Fred and Andrew (Roxanne), her eleven grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her three brothers and two sisters.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 A.M., Saturday, May 12, 2018 at the Saint Christopher Catholic Church, 3625 US Highway 191, Eden, Wyoming. Inurnment will be at the Eden Valley Cemetery. A vigil service with rosary will be recited at 9:30 A.M. on Saturday at the church. Friends may call at the church on Saturday at the church one hour prior to services.

The family invites all neighbors and friends to a memorial lunch and farewell at the Eden Valley Community Center at 12:00 noon.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.