Visitors Enjoy Remodeled Concession Facilities In Grand Teton National Park

MOOSE, WY-Visitors to the Jackson Lake Lodge, Colter Bay Village, and Signal Mountain Marina this summer have enjoyed newly remodeled facilities. The renovations improve park facilities for visitors and protect cultural resources for future generations. The projects were completed over the 2016-2017 winter by concessioners Grand Teton Lodge Company and Signal Mountain Lodge in partnership with the National Park Service.

Jackson Lake Lodge Pioneer Grill

Jackson Lake Lodge’s Pioneer Grill restaurant was rehabilitated to update and improve the facility while returning the design to its original 1950s diner aesthetic. The furnishings were replaced with new materials similar to those used in the original construction, including laminate countertops, floor-mounted counter stools, drop ceiling tiles, mid-century modern light fixtures, and linoleum flooring. The original color scheme of brown, dark green, and burnt orange was also brought back to the space.

The entryway, to-go counter, and cashier station area of the restaurant was reconfigured to accommodate increased demand for takeout service while maintaining ease of access for those looking to enter the main dining area. The rehabilitation is a $420,000 investment in the Jackson Lake Lodge National Historic Landmark by the Grand Teton Lodge Company.

Signal Mountain Marina Boat Docks

The 1980s hand-built wooden courtesy and fuel docks at the Signal Mountain Marina were replaced with modern docks using durable recycled-content materials. The fuel dock was doubled in width to provide safer conditions for visitors walking on the dock and extended 25 feet to add mooring capacity. An upgraded fuel system with triple-walled fuel line, sump pump, and leak detection sensor prevents leaks and spills into Jackson Lake.

The courtesy dock, which is used by the public to access buoys and load passengers, was rebuilt with an “H dock” design to increase mooring capacity from two boats to eight. The increased capacity and efficiency has allowed visitors to more easily access Signal Mountain Lodge restaurants and services from Jackson Lake and relieved congestion that often occurs when boaters depart the lake during storms. The improvements represent an almost $200,000 investment by Signal Mountain Lodge.

Colter Bay Village Cabins

Each of the 167 Colter Bay Village guest cabin interiors were rehabilitated with a focus on bringing the bathrooms up to date with contemporary visitor expectations. Shower enclosures, shower fixtures, sinks, faucets, toilets, and lighting were replaced. In the bedroom areas, new overhead lights, fans, lamps, and standalone armoires were installed. While the renovations introduce modern comforts, they maintain the original style and rustic pioneer inspiration of the cabin interiors. Grand Teton Lodge Company’s investment in the historic cabins came to $2.7 million.

The Colter Bay Village cabins were originally built on 10 dude ranches across Jackson Hole, and were moved to Colter Bay during the “Mission 66” development of the area during the 1950s. Colter Bay Village is eligible for listingon the National Register of Historic Places.