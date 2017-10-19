The Latest High School Volleyball Poll Is Out

The WyoPreps.com Coach’s and Media Volleyball Poll is out today. In the 4A ranks Green River drops from number five to number eight this week. Laramie is the 4A leader with Casper Kelly Walsh, Gillette’s Thunder Basin, Cheyenne East and Campbell County rounding out the top five.

In 3A Rawlins is in the number one position with Douglas number two. Lyman stays at number three followed by Cody and Star Valley.

In the 2A Poll, Big Piney remains at number five. Sundance is in the number one spot, followed by Wright, Pine Bluffs and Southeast.

The 1A pol has Farson-Eden moving into a tie for the fifth slot with Burlington. Cokeville is still number one with Little Snake River number two, Encampment three and Lingle-Ft. Laramie number four.

In area volleyball today – Mountain View travels to Lyman and Big Piney at Kemmerer.

To see the full voting in this week’s WyoPreps volleyball poll click here.