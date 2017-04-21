Volunteers Needed For 24th Annual Deer Mortality Surveys in Southwest Wyoming

GREEN RIVER- Wildlife managers with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department invite the public to participate in the 24th annual deer mortality surveys. The mortality surveys assess how this past winter has affected the Wyoming Range and Uinta mule deer herds of western Wyoming.

According to survey coordinators, the annual surveys are conducted on mule deer winter ranges to assess overall mortality for the herds, and to evaluate which age classes have been impacted the most. This winter has been particularly harsh on big game animals and Game and Fish personnel are hoping for a good volunteer turnout.

The Cokeville area survey will take place Saturday, May 6. Volunteers will meet at 9 a.m. at the Stateline gravel pit, three miles southwest of Sage Junction on U.S. Highways 30/89. The Leroy survey (east of Evanston, Wyo) will take place Saturday, May 13. Volunteers will meet at 9 a.m. at the Leroy Exit (Exit 24) off Interstate 80. Participants should bring a lunch, water, sun screen and dress appropriately for weather conditions.

The surveys will be conducted on foot or horseback. If participants choose to conduct their work from horseback, they are welcome to bring their own horses or mules.

In order to participate in the surveys, new volunteers will be required to fill out a volunteer form in advance. For more information on the Cokeville area survey please contact Thayne Wildlife Biologist Gary Fralick at 307-883-2998. For the Leroy survey, please contact Mountain View Wildlife Biologist Jeff Short at 307-782-6810.