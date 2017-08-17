Volunteers Sought To Clean Around Flaming Gorge Saturday

The community is invited to help clean the area around Flaming Gorge Reservoir during a Community Action Project on Saturday, August 19th.

Volunteers are invited to check in at the Buckboard Marina entrance any time between 9 a.m. and noon. Check in is requested so organizers know who is helping and can ensure that everyone is able to leave the area safely. Check out is also requested for verification that volunteers are not lost or stuck. Check out can occur in person at Buckboard Marina entrance or via telephone.

Volunteers are encouraged to bring their own cleaning supplies like gloves and trash bags. Some supplies will be available for those who are unable to bring their own.

In addition, please dress for the occasion with appropriate footwear. Volunteers are reminded to bring plenty of water and to plan ahead with sun screen and bug spray.

Following check in, volunteers can clean any area of the gorge they choose. People are not required to stay throughout the entire event and can work during any time frame convenient for them. Those who are unable to haul their own trash bags away can drop trash off at the check in location. Volunteers who want to help but are unable to clean can volunteer to haul trash to the landfill.

Organizers have obtained a permit for the cleaning event from the U.S. Forest Service.