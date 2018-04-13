Volunteers Sought To Install Smoke Alarms on May 12th

The American Red Cross of Wyoming is seeking volunteers to help install smoke alarms as a part of the Sound the Alarm campaign.

More than 200 smoke alarms will be installed in homes in Rock Springs and Green River on May 12, 2018, but between 30 and 40 volunteers are needed to make the event possible.

Anyone who would like to volunteer can sign up online at www.preparewyoming.org/fire. Volunteers may also contact Lauren Kenney by calling 307-214-1856 or emailing lauren.kenney@redcross.org.

Volunteers will work in teams of two to install fire alarms at homes which have pre-registered for the event. The event goes from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 12, 2018.

All volunteers will receive a free breakfast and training on how to install smoke alarms.

If you would like to register your home for the free alarms, registration forms are available at the White Mountain Library. You can also register online at www.preparewyoming.org/fire or by contacting Lauren Kenney via the methods above.