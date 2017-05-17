Waldner House Receives Unique Bench From Local Church Group

In memory and celebration of a beloved friend, a group from Ordinary Faith donated a unique bench to the Waldner House on Tuesday.

“Today, we’re here to celebrate Kari Bollig- her faith, courage, perseverance, and her loving compassionate spirit,” Cheryl Burroughs said as she delivered a heartfelt dedication at the bench donation ceremony. She finished her dedication with a special message to all the patients who stay at the Waldner House. “May this memorial bench be a resting place for those who are weary, those who are called to preserve through times of trial, just like our dear Kari.”

Kari, a Rock Springs resident succumbed to her breast cancer last year and the church group wanted to honor her in a special way.

“We know that the Waldner House helps patients going through cancer treatments and we wanted to donate something special in honor of our friend,” Tami Orr explained.

The Waldner House, operated by the Memorial Hospital Foundation, opened in late 2016 and offers a like-home feel to patients who travel to Rock Springs seeking treatment at Memorial Hospital.

“Since we’ve opened, we’ve housed 16 patients and their families for a total of more than 60 combined nights,” added the Memorial Hospital Foundation Director, Tiffany Marshall. “Since we announced the opening of the Waldner House, we have received numerous donations from various community groups, organizations, and private donors. We couldn’t be more pleased and proud of the Waldner House and the convenience it brings to Memorial Hospital’s patients in their time of need.”

For more information on the Waldner House, contact the House Manager, LaRae Moeller, at 307.371.7594 or the Memorial Hospital Foundation at 307.352.8234.