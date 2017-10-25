Walk In Area #3 Closed To Hunting In 2017

SHERIDAN – Fires in early September burned most of Sheridan County Walk-In Area #3. As a result, this Walk-In Area will be closed to hunting during the fall of 2017. The Walk-In Area, popular among pheasant hunters because the Wyoming Game and Fish Department annually releases pheasants on the area, is about 6 miles north of Leiter on County Road 255 (Passaic Road).

Pheasants will be released on six other areas in Sheridan County, including Sheridan County Walk-In Area #2 located about 4 miles west of Walk-In Area #3 on County Road 86 (SR Buffalo Creek Road). The pheasants that were planned to be released on Sheridan County Walk-In Area #3 will be distributed among the other pheasant release sites in Sheridan, Johnson and Campbell Counties.

Pheasant hunters wanting to know where birds raised at the Sheridan Bird Farm will be released during the 2017 hunting season can find that information on the Game and Fish website at: https://wgfd.wyo.gov/Hunting/Pheasant-Release-Information

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department would like to thank Sheridan Ranches for their long-term participation in the Access Yes program.