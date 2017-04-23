A Walk Through Downtown Rock Springs: Home Furniture Company

Week 3 of our Walk Through Downtown Series features Home Furniture Store.

Home Furniture Store is located at 211 B Street in Rock Springs. Built in 1923, this building was known as the “finest furniture store between Omaha and Ogden.” The store’s advertisements were hand painted on the north and south walls of the building.

The structure housed the store until 1945 when the Eagles acquired it and did a complete renovation to the building.

The Eagles held many dances on the upper level of the building in the 1950’s and also held bocce ball games in the basement. There was also a rifle range in the basement for Eagles members.