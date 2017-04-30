A Walk Through Downtown Rock Springs: The Masonic Temple

Week 4 of our Walk Through Downtown Series features The Masonic Temple.

The Freemasonry organization was first established in London in 1717, however here locally the Freemasonry organization was chartered on December 3, 1889 by the Grand Lodge of Wyoming.

The organization first met in the W. H. Mellor Building at 318 South Front Street here in Rock Springs. The Freemasons were able to obtain a site for a more permanent Temple in 1911. Construction took until late 1912. The first meeting was held in the new Temple in January of 1913.

The floor in the ballroom had warped during construction, so railroad boxcar springs were used under the floor to add support. And was once considered the best dance floor in the area.

A fire occurred in the building in 1947 causing $6,000 dollars in total damages which was covered by insurance.

Next week we will take a walk through the town of Reliance.