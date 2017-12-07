Wanted Man in Reliance Meets Deputies at Door with Gun; Investigation Leads to Guns and Drugs

A Utah man wanted by authorities was arrested in Reliance yesterday.

Sheriff Mike Lowell said that Brian Richard Olsen, age 31, of Price, Utah, is wanted by county authorities for allegedly brandishing a firearm during a recent road rage incident.

On Wednesday, when Sheriff’s detectives and deputies responded to his residence and attempted to arrest him on the warrant, Olsen allegedly answered the door holding a loaded shotgun. After a brief verbal altercation, Olsen surrendered the weapon and was taken into custody on his bench warrant without further incident. No shots were fired, and neither Olsen nor any Sheriff’s Office personnel was injured during the encounter.

Through the course of investigation, detectives assigned to the Sheriff’s Narcotics and Arrest Group (SNAAG), a specialized unit of county detectives dedicated to fugitive apprehension and drug enforcement cases, developed information indicating Olsen was likely also involved in illegal drug activity.

After obtaining a search warrant for Olsen’s residence, SNAAG detectives uncovered multiple firearms and a sizeable marijuana grow operation that included approximately 80 marijuana plants in various stages of growth throughout the house.

In addition to the existing arrest warrant, Olsen is now being held on suspicion of possession of a deadly weapon with unlawful intent, reckless endangering, interference with a peace officer, possession of more than 3 ounces of marijuana, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, and cultivation of marijuana.

In Wyoming, possession of a deadly weapon with unlawful intent, possession of more than 3 ounces of marijuana and possession of marijuana with intent to deliver are all felonies punishable by imprisonment for terms ranging between 5 and 20 years, fines ranging from $10,000 to $25,000, or both. Reckless endangering, interference with a peace officer and cultivation of marijuana are all misdemeanors punishable by imprisonment for not more than 1 year, fines of not more than $1,000, or both. Under federal law, a drug user in possession of a firearm is a felony punishable by not more than 10 years of confinement in federal prison.

As of press time, Olsen remains in custody at Sweetwater County Detention Center awaiting his initial appearance in court.

Sheriff Lowell thanks his officers for outstanding work in peacefully deescalating this tense situation, and credits a cooperative effort between all involved agencies for the outcome of the ensuing investigation.

Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office reminds citizens all persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in accordance with law.