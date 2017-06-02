Warmer Temps Expected To Increase Snowmelt, Flood Watch Issued

The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Flood Watch for the Wind River, Green River, and Shoshone River basins from Friday morning through Sunday night. Warm temperatures are expected to increase snowmelt with minor flooding expected Saturday and Sunday along the main stem rivers.

People living near flood prone areas should closely monitor water levels through the end of next week.

Below is information provided by the Riverton Office of the National Weather Service.

Flood Watch Posted: A Flood Watch has been posted for the Wind River, Green River, and Shoshone River basins from Friday morning through Sunday night. Unseasonably warm temperatures will accelerate snowmelt runoff through this weekend. Sharp increases in the water levels on rivers and creeks are anticipated in the Flood Watch area by Sunday. Minor flooding is expected Saturday and Sunday along the main stem rivers, including the Green, Wind, Little Wind, and Shoshone rivers by Saturday and Sunday. Situation Overview: A healthy late season snowpack remains above 9,000 feet elevation in the western Wyoming mountains. Unseasonably warm temperatures are expected through this weekend (June 3 and 4) with continued warm temperatures through next week. Mountain temperatures where the snowpack remains will range from 60-70F, whereas basin temperatures could reach the lower 90s by Sunday afternoon. Impacts: Accelerated snowmelt will cause continued increases in river and creek levels through at least late next week. Very high flows are expected along the tributaries and main stems of the Wind, Green, Shoshone, and Sweetwater rivers by the end of next week. People living near flood prone areas should closely monitor water levels through the end of next week. Mountain streams run the highest in the late afternoon through early evening hours. Foothill communities typically see the highest levels during the late evening and early morning hours. Do not attempt to cross streams during these times as the swift and cold water will easily carry you downstream. A comprehensive basin-by-basin look at the remaining snowpack and current river levels can be found on our website.