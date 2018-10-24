Washington Man Sentenced to 15 Years in Prison

A 63-year-old Washington man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for trafficking girls for sexual activity earlier this year, according to court records.



David Peter Vier was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Alan Johnson on Monday on charges of trafficking girls for sexual activity.

Vier was also ordered to pay $5,000 to the Victims of Trafficking Act plus a $100 special assessment fee.

Vier will most likely serve his sentence at the Federal Corrections Facility in Englewood, Colorado.

The charges originate from Vier’s original arrest. Vier was accused of driving two underage girls from Seattle, Washington to Little America in Sweetwater County and allegedly stopped along the way to demand sexual contact.

The girls, ages 12 and 14, were on their way to Kansas to visit a relative after allegedly being kicked out of their home in Seattle. Vier met the girls and agreed to drive them to Portland, Oregon and later said he would drive them half-way to Kansas, which he determined to be the Little America.

According to court documents, the girls told investigators that Vier stopped in a heavily wooded area in Oregon to demand sexual contact, and they became increasingly worried that they would be sexually assaulted when they arrived at Little America.

When Vier stopped at the Little America Hotel on January 20, 2018 the girls escaped with his cell phone and called for help.

During the original investigation, detectives learned that Vier is a registered sex offender stemming from a 2014 investigation in King County, Washington in which Vier was convicted of two counts of Promoting Prostitution in the Second Degree and one count of Communication with a Minor for Immoral Purposes.