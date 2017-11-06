Waves with Heroes on Saturday

The Rock Springs High School Girls Swimming and Diving Team will go head to head against local heroes as part of a fundraiser this weekend.

On Saturday, members of the swimming and diving team will compete against members of local law enforcement and firefighting agencies during the Waves with Heroes event.

The event begins at 5 p.m. at the Rock Springs High School Swimming Pool.

Entrance to the event is $10 per person, and funds will benefit the Girls Swimming and Diving Team. The event also includes a silent auction and raffle.