We May See Some Snow Showers This Weekend

A series of storm systems will impact our area through early next week. According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, another strong cold front will bring a chance of additional rain this morning.

Advertisement

A much stronger storm is expected to develop late in the weekend through Monday. Widespread rain showers are expected to develop Saturday night into Sunday night.

Some colder air over the area could change some of the rain into snow above 7,000 feet Sunday. Colder air will gradually filter in Sunday night, with the potential for areas down to 5000 feet to change over to snow Sunday night or Monday morning before ending.

Advertisement

While we may see snow showers at the lower elevations, at this time the weather service is not calling for any snow accumulations.