Weather Alert From The National Weather Service

..SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WEST CENTRAL SWEETWATER COUNTY UNTIL 515 PM MDT…

At 427 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Green River, moving north at 25 mph.

Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm.

This strong thunderstorm will be near… Rock Springs and Pilot Butte around 440 PM MDT. Fourteen Mile Rest Area around 500 PM MDT.

Other locations impacted by this storm include Monroe Middle School, Green River Union Pacific Railroad Yard, Western Wyoming Community College Rock Springs, White Mountain Library, Expedition Academy In Green River, Washington Elementary School, White Mountain Golf Course, White Mountain Elementary, Harrison Elementary School and Rock Springs Koa Campground.

This includes Interstate 80 between mile markers 88 and 105.