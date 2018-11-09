Here is your Rock Springs and Green River seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming:
Today – Sunny, with a high near 40. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Saturday – Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 40. West wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. North northwest wind 8 to 10 mph becoming east northeast after midnight.
Veterans Day – Mostly sunny, with a high near 31. East northeast wind 7 to 9 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.
Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 15. West wind 7 to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.
Monday – Sunny, with a high near 33. West wind 8 to 10 mph.
Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 43.
Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 23.
Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.
Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 25. Breezy.
Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 44.
Be the first to comment on "Weather: Friday, November 9th"