Weather: Friday, November 9th

Today – Sunny, with a high near 40. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight – Increasing clouds, with a low around 23. West southwest wind 10 to 14 mph.

Saturday – Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 40. West wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. North northwest wind 8 to 10 mph becoming east northeast after midnight.

Veterans Day – Mostly sunny, with a high near 31. East northeast wind 7 to 9 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 15. West wind 7 to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 33. West wind 8 to 10 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 15.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 43.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 23.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 25. Breezy.