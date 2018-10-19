Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming:
Today – Sunny, with a high near 57. Southwest wind around 7 mph.
Tonight – Clear, with a low around 31. South southwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.
Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 62. Light and variable wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday Night – Clear, with a low around 33. South wind around 6 mph.
Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 61. South southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.
Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable.
Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph.
Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 57.
Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.
Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.
Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.
Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.
Be the first to comment on "Weather: Friday, October 19th"