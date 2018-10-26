Weather: Friday, October 26th

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 36. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 15 mph becoming south southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 67. South southwest wind 7 to 13 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 37. Southwest wind 8 to 13 mph.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. Breezy.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Breezy.